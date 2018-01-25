Virginia State University issues statement after basketball fight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ETTRICK, Va. -- Virginia State University officials have issued a statement apologizing for the fight that broke out Wednesday night's game between the Trojans and Elizabeth City State.

Multiple videos showed fans involved with players from ECSU. VSU players were already in their locker room following the Trojans 67-64 victory.

Want to clarify. Entire VSU team was in the locker room in the other side of the building. They did not even see it. Broke out where the Vikings were trying to get off the court. — John Emmett (@VSU_Voice) January 25, 2018

The following is VSU's statement:

On January 24, 2018, after the Trojans Men's Basketball game, physical altercations started as the Elizabeth City State University Men’s Basketball team departed from the basketball court to their locker room. The Virginia State University (VSU) Police Department responded to the incident and is conducting an investigation, which may lead to criminal charges. We are deeply distraught, appalled and disturbed that a great game of basketball and sportsmanship ended with such absurdity. In moving forward, the Athletics Department and the VSU Multipurpose Center will work even more closely with the Virginia State University Police Department to increase the security at every athletic game. We are and will always be deeply committed to the safety of our students, employees and visitors. To the Elizabeth City State University family, we sincerely want to apologize for our display of unsportsmanlike conduct.