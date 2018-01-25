× Police: Powhatan man fired shot into vehicle on Route 60

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — A 50-year-old Powhatan man was arrested and charged with shooting into a vehicle on Route 60, according to the Powhatan Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting was reported Wednesday at about 3:36 p.m. near the intersection of Route 60 and Trenholm Road.

“Further investigation positively identified the alleged shooter as 50-year-old Tennis Hicks,” the Powhatan Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said. “Hicks was arrested without incident and is charged with Attempted Aggravated Malicious Wounding. The weapon used in the shooting was also recovered.”

Hicks was jailed without bond. He is due in Powhatan General District Court on Friday January 26, 2018.

Investigators did not indicate if anyone was hurt in the shooting.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.