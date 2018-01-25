Teen arrested after allegedly stealing car, leading Henrico Police on chase

Jon Burkett will have more on this story on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A teen has been arrested after police say he stole a car and led Henrico police officers on a chase that came to an end in Richmond’s Church Hill Thursday evening.

The short chase kicked off on Nine Mile Road in Henrico’s East End after police saw a car driving recklessly.

Police say a teen was behind the wheel of a stolen car.

“I was sitting in my front room and I heard a vehicle race through the neighborhood, they were doing every bit of 60 or 70 miles per hour,” said Norman Farrington, who lives nearby.

Police say officers first noticed the car swerving on Nine Mile Road, and before an officer could even hit their blue lights, the car with three teenage boys inside took off.

“They must of discovered it was a dead-end neighborhood,” said Farrington. “The vehicle that was being chase continued on into the woods, and the police stopped at the end of the woods and got out the car with their guns drawn. “

Police came out of the woods a short time later with all three boys detained. One was charged and the other two were released to their parents.

Neighbors say they’re just happy that for whatever reason Thursday, kids decided to play indoors; normally 36th street has a lot of kids playing outside and if that had been the case, someone could’ve been seriously hurt.

“Need a little more restrain with these kids. Need to get them off the streets, maybe give them a little more education or something,” said Farrington. “They just have too much time on their hands.”

Crime Insider sources say the car appears to have been stolen from the city’s Southside.