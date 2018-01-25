× See all 9 Best Picture nominees for $35 at local Regal cinemas

VIRGINIA – Three local movie theaters are participating in the Regal Best Picture Film Festival, which gives moviegoers the opportunity to see all nine best pictures nominees in theaters for only $35.

The Regal Best Picture Film Festival runs from Friday, February 23, through Sunday, March 4. Festival Passes are now available to purchase, providing exclusive access to all 9 films for the special price of $35.

Regal Short Pump, Regal Commonwealth Center Stadium, and Regal Southpark Mall Stadium are the only local Regal cinemas offering the deal, but there are 16 other theaters throughout Virginia participating, including Charlottesville, Roanake, Williamsburg, Alexandria and Virignia Beach – to name a few.

Ken Thewes, Chief Marketing Officer at Regal said they were looking to innovate the moviegoing experience and thought this was a good opportunity.

“These films are the best of 2017 and with the Festival Pass, moviegoers can make sure they see all nominated movies prior to the start of the awards show,” Thewes said.

The films nominated for this year’s Best Picture Oscar are:

Call Me by Your Name (R)

Darkest Hour (PG-13)

Dunkirk (R)

Get Out (R)

Lady Bird (R)

Phantom Thread (R)

The Post (PG-13)

The Shape of Water (R)

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (R)

The event will be held at participating Regal theatres from Friday, February 23, to Sunday, March 4. Festival Passes are available now on the award-winning Regal mobile app.

Like any film festival, the individual movies screen at different times, not all at once.

For showtimes and ticketing information, as well as a list of participating theaters, please visit http://regmovi.es/BPFF.