Former Chesterfield teacher faces 30 years for producing child pornography

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A former Chesterfield County teacher faces up to 30 years in prison after being convicted of producing child pornography involving a juvenile female relative.

David P. Kielbowick Jr., 54, is a former science teacher at James River High School and assistant coach for the crew team.

Kielbowick plead guilty to one count of producing child pornography, as a part of a plea agreement. Two additional counts were dropped as part of the deal.

The former teacher, who was employed by Chesterfield County Public Schools for more than 20 years, was arrested on May 31, 2017.

He was initially charged with rape, two counts of object sexual penetration, two counts of aggravated sexual battery, two counts of indecent liberties with a child by custodian and three counts of producing child pornography.

The investigation into Kielbowick began on May 25, 2017, after personnel at James River High School found inappropriate photos in a book belonging to Kielbowick.

Through investigation, police determined that, over a period of several years, Kielbowick had sexually assaulted a family member and produced child pornography involving the victim.

The time frame for the crimes is between 2006 and 2011, police said.

Kielbowick, who is being held without bond, will be sentenced on May 11, 2018.