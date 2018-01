RICHMOND, Va – Writer, storyteller, producer and mental health advocate Erin Mahone stopped by the studio to talk about her first book called “If you Could See Me: LIfe, Motherhood and the Pursuit of Sanity.” You can get a signed copy at a release party on February 1st at the Hofheimer Building at 2818 West Broad St. in Richmond from 7-9pm. For more information go tohttp://www.ifyoucouldseeme.com