RICHMOND, Va – Martha Jones-Carter and Naima Wares-Akers from the Kuumba African American Quilting Guild stopped by to talk about the upcoming “Round Robin” exhibit presented by The City of Richmond’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities. The handmade quilts will be on display from Friday, January 26th through Friday, March 2nd at the Pine Camp Arts and Community Center. http://www.richmondgov.com/parks