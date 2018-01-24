Ex-Essex Village management company under fire for issues at NY apartments

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The same management company that used to oversee the Essex Village apartment complex in Henrico County that county leaders called “not a place anybody should live,” is now under fire in the City of Poughkeepsie in New York, according to the Poughkeepsie Journal newspaper.

The Poughkeepsie Journal reported Jan. 9 that residents of the Rip Van Winkle House apartments have been coping with ongoing heating problems since at least October, and that the complex is managed by PK Management.

PK Management is the same company that managed Essex Village when Henrico County opened 140 code violations at the complex and it received an “F” grade from HUD before it was sold in November.

The company still manages two additional section 8 complexes in the area: Hope Village in Henrico, and Woodland Crossing in Richmond.

WTVR CBS 6 has reported numerous problems at all three complexes, most recently safety issues with the stairs at Woodland Crossing.

According to the Department of Housing and Urban Development, PK Management received more than $150 million to subsidize the rent of residents at low-income housing complexes across the country in 2016.

An article in the Poughkeepsie Journal says the city’s Building Department issued a violation to PK Management after finding an apartment had no heat, and temperatures in other rooms were insufficient.

According to another article in the Poughkeeepsie Journal, after the violation was issued, the Mayor of Poughkeepsie announced all the units had adequate heat by Jan. 12.

The day before, the Journal’s Editorial Board wrote a piece urging the city to stay on PK Management to fix the problem.

Depend on WTVR.com and CBS 6 News for continuing coverage of this important local story. CBS 6 News is working for you. Click here to email a tip to the CBS 6 Problem Solvers. Be sure to leave us your name, phone number and detailed description of the problem. You can also leave a message by calling 804-254-3672.