RICHMOND, Va – The 4th annual Night to Shine Prom is almost here! The event is a prom experience for individuals with special needs. Jennifer Dowda is helping to plan this year’s event. She stopped by the studio with Shelly Lantz who has attended the prom. The Night to Shine is on February 9th at the Altria Theater. For more information go to http://www.nighttoshinerva.com​