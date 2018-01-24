× Student arrested after police break-up fights at Huguenot High

RICHMOND, Va. — One student was arrested after a large fight broke out Wednesday at Huguenot High School in South Richmond.

The preliminary report showed seven or eight students were fighting at the school, Richmond Public Schools interim superintendent Tommy Kranz said. Richmond Police were called after the school’s security staff felt they could no longer handle the situation, he added.

“At around 1:23 p.m., Richmond Police school resource officers responded to a fight which began inside of Huguenot High School at 7945 Forest Hill Avenue. Officers called for additional resources to respond to the scene,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said. “Jamaal Sterling, 18, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and simple assault. No injuries were reported. Police are still investigating.”

Neither police nor the school system indicated what may have sparked the fights.

