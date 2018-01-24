× More than a dozen Facebook jobs now open in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — More than a dozen jobs are now listed on Facebook’s career page for positions at the company’s planned eastern Henrico data center.

Job titles included Facility Support Manager, Network Engineer, Deployment & Support, and Data Center Connectivity Manager.

“Facebook plans to fill 100+ onsite, full-time positions for the Henrico Data Center over the next few years,” a company spokesperson said. “The Henrico Data Center will also support thousands of long-term construction jobs over the life of the project (five to seven years).”

When Facebook opens its new data center in eastern Henrico’s White Oak Technology Park, the 970,000-square-foot facility will run on 100 percent renewable energy.

The facility, which would be Facebook’s eighth U.S. data center, is set to be operational around 2019, Director of Data Center Strategy Rachel Peterson told RichmondBizSense, ultimately creating 100 full-time jobs.

It would be the first of what’s expected to be a multi-phase development at 5900 Elko Road that would span more than 328 of the tech park’s 1,500 acres.

The first phase will consist of an H-shaped complex of two single-story, connected buildings. Documents on file with the county show three future buildings totaling 1.5 million additional square feet. The future phases were not discussed at the press conference.