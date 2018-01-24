× Healing Place forms 10K team for men battling addiction

RICHMOND, Va. — While Richmond runners hit the road to train for the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K, there is one group of runners using the training to workout more than their tired legs.

There is one YMCA 10K training team dedicated to help men battle with addiction. The 15-runner team is part of the Healing Place training team. Team leaders said the training gives them something to focus, while trying to beat addiction.

“A lot about what we talk about at the Healing Place is about recovering spiritually and mentally and those things are not always tangible,” the Healing Place 10k training coach Todd Weatherless said. “But what I tell people — is running is something you can do that is tangible and physical and you can feel it in your body. If you can stay committed to that, then there is no telling what you can stay committed to.”

Weatherless is an alumnus of the Healing Place and has participated in 10k training since 2014.

Click here for more information about the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K. This year’s race is on April 14.