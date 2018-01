RICHMOND, Va – Teen Sensation Matthew Robinson performed two songs in the Virginia This Morning studio today. Matthew was also accompanied by Dr. Charles Staples on keyboard. Matthew is part of the Young Artist Program at the Academy of Music for gifted musicians. The academy is presenting a free concert and open house Sunday, January 28th at Seventh Street Christian Church on Grove Ave in Richmond. The concert begins at 1:30pm. For more information go tohttp://www.richmondmusiclessons.com​