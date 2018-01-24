× ‘Don’t click the link!’ BBB warns of Facebook video scam ‘Is this you?’

RICHMOND, Va. – “Don’t click the link!” That is the message from the Better Business Bureau of Central Virginia (BBBCV) about a new Facebook video scam.

In the social media scam, users receive a Facebook message with a video link asking, “Is this you?”

BBB officials warn, if you see this message, don’t click it and delete it immediately. Clicking the ink could also download malware or unwanted apps to your device.

Officials say victims should make sure their firewall and anti-virus software are up-to-date.

If you do click the link users are taken to a website that appears to be Facebook or YouTube and asked to log in again. Once the user provides that login information again, the hacker will have access to your social media website.

“Once your account information is in the hands of a hacker they will be able to hijack your account to send other scam or malware to your friends,” said Olivia Smith, Communications Manager for BBBCV. “A friend will be more likely to click a link coming from someone they know then someone they don’t, and the scam will spread throughout your friend group.”

Here are some additional tips from the Better Business Bureau:

If you’re unaware of the content being sent to you, delete the message.

If you’re not convinced it’s a scam, contact the sender before clicking the link and see if they really sent this video to you. If they didn’t, it’s a red flag their site has been compromised.

Don’t open links from websites or users you don’t know.

Make sure your software is up-to-date and current at all times.