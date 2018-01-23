× Wyatt Tee Walker, civil rights icon, dies at 88

RICHMOND, Va. — Dr. Wyatt Tee Walker, a civil rights leader, former Petersburg pastor, and Virginia Union graduate died Tuesday at his home in Chester, the New York Times reported.

He was 88.

The Times referred to Walker as “chief of staff to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and a key strategist behind civil rights protests that turned the tide against racial injustice in the Jim Crow South of the 1960s.”

A Massachusetts native, Walker earned a Bachelor’s degree from Virginia Union in 1950 and a Bachelor of Divinity degree in 1953, according to his International Civil Rights Walk of Fame biography.

Upon graduation from Virginia Union, Walker became pastor of Gillfield Baptist Church in Petersburg. A position he held for seven years.

“He became president of the local branch of the NAACP and was arrested for trying to borrow a book about Robert E. Lee from the Petersburg Public Library,” his Strong Men & Women in Virginia History biography read. “Walker served as the first full-time executive director of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference from 1960 to 1964. He played a major role in the Civil Rights movement and worked closely with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Walker was arrested during a Freedom Riders protest in Birmingham in 1961 and helped organize the 1963 march on Washington.”

Walker then moved to New York City where he became pastor of Canaan Baptist Church of Christ in Harlem and served as an adviser to New York Governor Nelson Rockefeller.

“In 1978 Walker organized the International Freedom Mobilization to protest apartheid in South Africa and later welcomed Nelson Mandela to his church in New York,” his bio continued. “Walker also studied African American church music and became a nationally recognized authority on the subject. He published more than a dozen books on religious and musical subjects and later took part in documenting the Civil Rights movement.”

He moved back to Virginia in 2003 after he suffered a stroke.

“The passing of Dr. Wyatt Tee Walker marks the transition of one of the greatest social justice and theological minds of our time. Walker was the first Chairman of the National Action Network and a man that mentored me as a civil rights and social justice leader, and while I am saddened by his passing, I am committed to carrying on his legacy. It is both a personal and global loss to me. May he rest in peace,” Rev. Al Sharpton, President and Founder of the National Action Network, said.

Saddened to confirm that Rev. Dr. Wyatt Tee Walker, MLK's Executive Director and NAN’s first Board Chairman, has passed. A true giant and irreplaceable leader. A huge tree has fallen. pic.twitter.com/b3J1519cpR — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) January 23, 2018

Walker previously gifted his personal collection of papers, recorded sermons, and memorabilia to the University of Richmond Boatwright Memorial Library.

“We are justly proud that we were on the right side of history and can share our experiences with the general public through this partnership with the University of Richmond,” Walker said at the time.

This is a developing story.