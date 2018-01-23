2 hurt in UPS truck crash on Interstate 64

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. -- A tractor trailer crash has impacted Tuesday morning traffic on Interstate 64 west in New Kent County. The crash was reported just east of Bottoms Bridge (mile marker 206).

"The left lane is now open. The right lane remains closed," a VDOT spokesperson advised at 6:30 a.m. "There is a 2.5 mile backup. Continue to expect delays."

The crash, which was reported at about 3:06 a.m., involved a UPS tractor trailer.

"The driver of a UPS tractor trailer ran off road right into several trees," Virginia State Police spokesperson Sgt Keeli Hill said. "The driver and one passenger were transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Both were wearing their seat belts."

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.