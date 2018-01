RICHMOND, Va – Richmond Playwright David L. Robbins is back with a new stage play about the trial of Aaron Burr in John Marshall’s courtroom. The play is called “The King of Crimes.” David was joined by Lacy Ward , Jr. from the John Marshall Foundation to talk about this production that premieres Friday January 26th at the Gottwald Playhouse. For more information go tohttp://www.johnmarshallfoundation.org​