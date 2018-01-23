× Sheriff’s office looking for volunteers to remove tattoos for Chesterfield inmates

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is looking for volunteers who are willing to remove tattoos for select inmates.

In a Facebook post, the department said the voluntary program is for inmates who have made bad decisions on inappropriate tattoos.

The program will help the inmates remove the tattoos before they are released.

“Removing these inappropriate tattoos would enhance a positive self-image and reduce judgement at first glance by a tattoo that does not represent who they now are,” said the sheriff’s office in the post. “Help us help them on their road to recovery and becoming successful members of our community.”

If you would like to volunteer and help the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s, you can contact Lt. Sondra Harry at 804-751-4682 or harrys@chesterfield.gov.​