Police identify 24-year-old man killed in Hopewell shooting

HOPEWELL, Va. – Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death in a Hopewell neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

At approximately 1:56 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Davisville Place after a report of multiple shots being fired in the housing complex.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a male victim, identified as 24-year-old Danzell Lamont Gholson, who had died from a gunshot wound.

Gholson has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy.

Police have not released any information on a possible suspect or motive at this time.

The Hopewell Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit is investigating the shooting.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, were traveling in and around the area at the time of the shooting or have any information to provide regarding the homicide, contact Lead Detective David Hirn at (804) 541-2284.

Additionally, any person(s) who have information on this or any other crime occurring in the City of Hopewell may contact the Hopewell/Prince George Crimesolvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202.

You can also provide a tip anonymously via the P3tips app.