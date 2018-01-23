× BB&T closes 3 Richmond-area bank branches

RICHMOND, Va. — A regional banking giant last month trimmed its local branch count as part of a broader wave of closures across its multi-state foothold.

BB&T locations at 6980 Forest Hill Ave. and 8727 Staples Mill Road closed on Dec. 8, preceded by the Dec. 1 closure of the bank’s outpost at 4710 Walmsley Blvd.

The closings were related to a previously announced cut of 140 of the bank’s nearly 2,200 retail locations across 15 states.

That leaves the bank with around three-dozen branches in the Richmond metro market, in which it controls more than $3 billion deposits, according to FDIC figures. That local deposit and branch count is rivaled only by Bank of America, Wells Fargo and SunTrust. Union Bank & Trust is the closest locally based player in that tier.

