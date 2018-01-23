Fallen tree kills woman in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A woman was killed Tuesday morning when a tree fell over and landed on her, Chesterfield Fire and EMS spokesperson Lt. Jason Elmore confirmed.

The incident happened along the 8400 block of Bayfield Drive, in a neighborhood near Powhite Parkway and Midlothian Turnpike, in Chesterfield County.

The woman’s teenage daughter witnessed the tragic incident, Crime Insider sources indicated.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.