Mechanicsville man arrested on child porn charges

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A Mechanicsville man was arrested and charged with five counts of Reproduction/Distribution of Child Pornography, according to the Hanover Sheriff’s Office.

Aaron P. Woods, 25, was arrested Monday after a search of his Mechanicsville home.

Sheriff’s investigators have not yet said what led them to search the house.

Woods is being held without bond at the Pamunkey Regional Jail.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips here.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Hanover Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.