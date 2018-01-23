4 suspects allegedly stole $7K worth of electronics from Walmart

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Fredericksburg police are asking for the public’s help to identify four suspects accused of stealing $7,000 worth of electronics from a Fredericksburg Walmart.

The larceny occurred at the Central Park Walmart located at 1800 Carl D. Silvery Parkway on Saturday, January 20 at 7:15 a.m.

The suspects were captured on cell phone video, loading the stolen merchandise into a minivan.

Police say the individuals stole multiple electronic devices totaling more than $7,000.

If you can identify the suspects, call the police at 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, send a text to “847-411” and text “FPDtip” followed by your tip. Or, download the free FPD Tip app available for Android and iPhones. To download the app, search “FPD Tip” in the Google Play Store or iTunes App Store.