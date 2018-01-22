Time to train for the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - If you've been thinking about getting ready for the Monument Ave. 10k, now is the time to sign up for a training team! The YMCA of greater Richmond has teams all around town that will take any level runner or walker from zero to 10k in time for the April 14th event. Nikkia Young, a YMCA 10k training coach, was in the studio talking about the program.

If you're interested in signing up or learning more, head to https://www.sportsbackers.org/training-team/ymca-10k-training-team/​.

{THIS SEGMENT SPONSORED BY SPORTSBACKERS}