Power out for hundreds in Near West End

RICHMOND, Va. – An incident at the Acca Station is under investigation. Several hundred customers are currently without power in the Near West End, including at Willow Lawn.

The estimated time of restoration is from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, according to Dominion Energy.

Crews have been dispatched, Dominion Energy said. A spokesman said that the outage seems to stem from an equipment issue near the intersection of Crestwood Avenue and West Broad Street.

A power pole caught fire, according to police.

Please be advised there is a pole that caught on fire (not accident related) on West Broad Street near West Club Lane. Power outages have been reported in the area. Traffic delays should expected. It is advised to avoid this area. Dominion Power is aware and responding. Time needed for repair is unknown.