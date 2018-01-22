Police identify man killed inside his South Richmond home

RICHMOND, Va. — Police have identified the 61-year-old man found shot to death inside his South Richmond home last week.

Richmond Police responded to a home in the 1800 block of Gordon Avenue, at approximately 4:09 p.m., on Thursday, January 18. The caller stated that a male was done inside the residence and they were checking on the welfare of the victim.

Upon arrival, officers located Randy L. Jones, 61, inside the home suffering from a gunshot. He was pronounced dead at the scene

The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

37.509067 -77.441108