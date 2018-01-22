Multiple coyote sightings reported in Lakeside area

HENRICO, Va. – There have been multiple coyote sightings reported around the Lakeside community in the past few weeks. The Department of Game and Inland Fisheries (VDGIF) confirmed that they’ve had previous reports of coyotes in Lakeside and emphasized that coyotes can be found all over the Commonwealth.

Lee Walker, with VDGIF, said that coyotes are considered a nuisance species and that over the past 20 years the coyote population has grown in Virginia. Though they prefer semi-forested or open farm and pasture lands, the animals travel along corridors of power lines, easements and bodies of water, according to Walker.

In the past few weeks Lakeside residents reported seeing them on Ingleside Avenue, Penick Road, Fernwood Street, Dellwood Street, and Woodman Road. Going back a few months, the roaming animals were reported seen off Hilliard Road, Wilmington Avenue and near the entrance to Bryan Park, at Parkway and Westlake.

The first thing a community can do when coyotes are spotted is survey what food source options there are, Walker said. The best way to prevent them from becoming a problem is to not give them a reason to come, he added. Not only should trash be secured and pet food be moved inside but examine all available food sources. For example, rodents, a coyote’s main source of prey, eat birdseed.

Though they are typically nocturnal, Walker said that coyotes can be spotted in the day in urban and suburban area.

One woman who spotted a coyote off Ingleside said that several months ago her dog was attacked in the backyard, but she thought at the time it was a raccoon. She warned others to take precautions with their smaller pets. In July 2016, a toy Cockapoo was killed by two coyotes in the front yard of his home at Westover and Forest Hill.

According to Walker, even though a fence may dissuade coyotes from attacking your pet, coyotes can jump over fences less than 7-feet high and can climb over taller fencing that does not have an outward slanting overhang. Another step is to close up all openings under and into your buildings. Animals look for places to den and raise their young, according to Walker.

The coyote is legally classified as a nuisance species with a continuous open season. No kill permit is required from VDGIF, but residents must contact the Commonwealth Attorney’s office regarding legal methods of animal removal. VDGIF first recommends removing food sources and cleaning up brush piles. If that does not work and the animal continues to be a nuisance or hangs around, VDGIF recommends a professional nuisance wildlife trapping company is another option for removing the animal.

Coyotes are about the size and weight of a medium-sized dog, but with thicker fur and a long black-tipped tail. The fur of the coyote in Virginia can vary from blond, light reddish-brown or tan, grayish black, or black with a small white blaze in the center of the chest, according to VDGIF. Female coyotes weigh on average 30 to 40 pounds, and male coyotes weigh on average 35 to 45 pounds, but can weigh up to 60 pounds.

If you spotted a coyote in your neighborhood recently, or have a picture to share, click here.

Below is a list of recommendations shared by Walker: