× Missing man found dead in Caroline

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. — A man reported missing Sunday evening was found dead Monday morning about a mile from his Caroline County home. Caroline Sheriff’s Deputies began their search for 49-year-old Charles Delano Smith, Jr. at about 6 p.m. Sunday.

“Mr. Smith’s wife informed the officer that her husband had walked away from the residence [on Sunshine School Road], at approximately 5:00 pm., without informing her of where he was going,” a Caroline County Sheriff’s spokesperson said. “At the time, his blood pressure was alarmingly high and Mr. Smith seemed disoriented.”

The search continued on both the ground with added police officers and K9 units, and in the air with a Virginia State Police helicopter.

The search ended Sunday at 11:31 p.m. and resumed at about 7:30 a.m. Monday.

A Caroline Sheriff’s deputy located Mr. Smith’s body at 8:52 a.m. Monday — off of Hobbie Street — about a mile away from his home.

“I want to extended my deepest sympathies on behalf of the CCSO and myself to the Smith family during this difficult time,” Sheriff Lippa stated.

Smith’s cause and manner of death remain under investigation as an unattended death.