20 students on Dinwiddie bus involved in crash; no injuries reported

DINWIDDIE, Va. — Twenty elementary school students were on board a Dinwiddie school bus when it was involved in a single-vehicle accident. According to school officials, no injuries were reported.

The accident occurred at approximately 8:10 a.m., when the school bus was traveling westbound on Cox Road.

At this time, the families of the 20 students on board are being contacted by the school administration. Virginia State Police are investigating the accident.

The driver and students were assessed at the scene, and no injuries were reported.

Broken glass covered the steps of the bus, and the door frame around the steps was mangled.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is released.