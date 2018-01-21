1 hospitalized with serious injuries after I-64 wrong-way crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – At least one person has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a multi-vehicle wreck on I-64 west in Henrico County Sunday afternoon.

VDOT reported that the wreck happened at mile marker 197 between the Laburnum Avenue and Airport Drive exits.

Sgt. Keeli L. Hill with Virginia State Police said troopers were dispatched to the crash just before 5:05 p.m.

"At present the investigation is showing that a vehicle traveling eastbound veered across the center median and struck two vehicles on the westbound side," Hill said.

A least one person had serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital, Hill said.

The crash remains under investigation.

