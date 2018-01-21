Man shot multiple times on Southside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are looking for a gunman after a man was shot multiple times on Richmond's Southside Saturday night.

Police said they found the victim in the 300 block of Grey Birch Drive -- just off Carnation Street -- around 9:30 p.m.

Paramedics took the victim, who police said had multiple gunshot wounds, to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have not announced any arrests in the case and no suspect description has been released.

No additional details were available at last check.

