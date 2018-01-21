Man hit by Cadillac on Hull Street Road dies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police said a man has died after he was hit by a car in Chesterfield County early Sunday morning.

Lt. D. Sumner with Chesterfield Police said officers were called to the 10000 block of Hull Street Road just after 1:20 a.m.

Police said 45-year-old Jonathan Keyes was crossing the east bound lanes of Hull when he was struck by a Cadillac sedan.

Keyes was transported to an area hospital where he died of his injuries, according to officials.

Police said the driver of the car "immediately stopped" and stayed at the scene.

There has been no word yet if that driver will face any charges.

Sumner said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.

If you have information that could help investigators, call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.