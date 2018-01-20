Museum hosts world’s largest annual Edgar Allan Poe birthday celebration

RICHMOND, Va. – The Edgar Allan Poe Museum commemorated the literary icon’s 209th birthday on Saturday.

The museum dubbed the event the world’s largest annual Edgar Allan Poe birthday celebration complete with music, performances, tours and a birthday cake.

In addition to the celebration, visitors could help investigate the many enigmas of the writer’s life in the newest exhibit at the museum.

The celebration continued until midnight at the Poe Museum on East Main Street.

The Shockoe Bottom landmark, which has been welcoming guests since 1921, is in the neighborhood where Poe lived, worked and wrote during the 1830s and 40s.

The museum is open seven days a week and one of the most popular events is the monthly Un-Happy Hour in the Enchanted Garden and Poe Shrine.

RELATED: Meet the man keeping Edgar Allan Poe’s legacy alive in Richmond