Missing Fairfax man last seen Friday, believed to be in danger

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert after an elderly man went missing in Fairfax County Friday evening.

The Fairfax County Police Department is looking for 91-year-old Gerard Thomas Restaino, who they say was last seen at 4:59 p.m. yesterday at Koons Toyota in Tysons Corner.

Restaino is described as a white male about 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a maroon long sleeve sweater with light grey pants and grey Sketcher slip on sneakers and is also known to wear a gold watch, a gold wedding band, a class ring with blue stone and military type dog tags around his neck.

He is believed to be in danger as he suffers from a cognitive impairment that may pose a credible threat to his health and safety and may need medical attention.

Anyone with information on Restaino’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Fairfax County Police Department at 1-703-246-5379.

