Man arrested for trying to film girl in Hollister Co. fitting room

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Authorities said the man wanted for trying to film a 13-year-old girl in a fitting room earlier this month at Fair Oaks Mall turned himself in to police on Friday.

Fifty-year-old Rudolph Doering of Bristow was arrested for the attempted unlawful filming of a minor in a Hollister Co. fitting room at the mall on January 7.

Doering turned himself in after seeing photos released by police on TV, WDCW reported.

The 13-year-old girl told police she heard a noise in the stall beside her, looked down and saw a cell phone that appeared to be recording her while she had been changing in the fitting room.

The victim reported the incident to her mother who then notified Hollister Co. employees.

Police said store employees cooperated with authorities throughout the investigation.

Doering was charged with one felony count of attempted and unlawful filming of a minor.