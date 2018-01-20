Man wounded in Sandston shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded in eastern Henrico County Saturday night.

Henrico Police said officers responded to a firearm violation in the 5100 block of Gerwyn Circle in Sandston just after 8:20 p.m.

Lt. K. L. Motley with Henrico Police said officers located an adult male shooting victim nearby.

Police said the man was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were believed to be not life-threatening.

“The case is actively being investigated and in progress at this time,” Motley said.

No additional details were available at last check.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or http://www.7801000.com. You can also submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.