Firefighters battle flames at Richmond apartment

RICHMOND, Va. — Firefighters battled flames at a two-story apartment building along the 5800 block of Orcutt Lane, off Hull Street Road, in South Richmond.

Initial searches of the building found no one inside.

Firefighters said no one was hurt in the fire, but two people were displaced as a result of the fire.

One neighbor said her smoke detectors did not go off. She only realized there was a fire in a nearby unit when she saw smoke coming under her door.

This is a developing story.

