Missing Dinwiddie man found in Florida jail, charged with DUI

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. – A missing Dinwiddie County man last seen driving to Florida has been found in a Florida jail, charged with a DUI.

Dennis James Ryan, 63, disappeared on Tuesday, January 16 while on his way to visit friends in Florida.

Ryan’s cell phone last registered his location in Robeson County North Carolina at approximately 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Dinwiddie deputies.

After not hearing from him for days, family members grew concerned and reported him missing. To make concerns greater, Deputies say Ryan had just been discharged from a Virginia hospital and is on several medications.

It turns out, Ryan was not missing and is safe inside a Central Florida jail.

Deputies confirm that Ryan was arrested on Wednesday, January 17 in Osceloa County Florida and charged with a DUI.

The 63-year-old is being held on $5,000 bond.