RICHMOND, Va – The Poe Museum will have a day long celebration of Edgar Allan Poe ‘s 209th birthday on Saturday, January 20.
Jaime Fawcett and Chris Semter from the museum stopped by the studio to talk about the family-friendly party. They say it is perfect for anyone who loves reading, writing or history! The event will run from noon to midnight at 1914 E. Main Street in Richmond.
You can get more information on the event at http://www.poemuseum.org
Happy Birthday Edgar Allan Poe
