Great horned owl takes 166-mile ride stuck in SUV grill

PETERSBURG, Va. — A great horned owl is expected to be OK after hitching a 166-mile ride across Virginia. The owl flew into an SUV in Roanoke and got stuck in the grill, according to Petersburg Animal Care and Control.

It was in Petersburg that an Animal Care and Control officer freed the bird, who was then taken to a rehab center.

“We rarely get to see great horned owls up close and we’re so happy he will be OK,” Petersburg Animal Care and Control posted on Facebook. “These beautiful creatures are not to be handled lightly as we see his beak and talons are weapons. If you ever encounter one up close do not handle, call your local animal control.”

This owl is the second Virginia creature to make hitching headlines.

In November 2017, a bobcat survived a 50-mile trip from Gloucester to Richmond after it got stuck in the grill of a woman’s Prius.

Richmond Animal Care and Control was called and rescued the bobcat. The animal was taken to the Wildlife Center of Virginia for treatment.