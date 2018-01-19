× Former instructor buys, rebrands Bellevue yoga studio as True North

RICHMOND, Va. — A Northside yoga studio is on to its second incarnation.

4025 Yoga at 4025 MacArthur Ave. has been acquired and rebranded as True North Yoga & Wellness by Aliza Sterling, a former instructor at the studio.

The deal closed in late December for an undisclosed price and the studio reopened as True North a week later after some light renovations.

“I wanted to change the image a bit,” Sterling said.

The Richmond native also works full-time in marketing for a Massachusetts-based tech startup. This is her first time as a small business owner.

She purchased the company from Helen Campbell, who started 4025 Yoga in the early 2000s.

