FBI searching for Henrico bank robber dubbed ‘The Chameleon Beard Bandit’

RICHMOND, Va. – The FBI is asking for the public’s help to identify a multi-state bank robber dubbed “The Chameleon Beard Bandit.”

Investigators say the bank robberies, which occurred from September 2017 to January 2018, happened along the east coast including Henrico County and Roanoke.

The following banks were allegedly robbed by “The Chameleon Beard Bandit:”

Bank of America at 2 Park Drive in Durham, North Carolina on September 29, 2017

1st Trust Bank at 271 London Shopping Center in London, Kentucky on October 13, 2017

Virginia Commonwealth Bank at 900 North Parham Road in Henrico, Virginia on November 14, 2017

Bank of America at 107 Muirs Chapel Road in Greensboro, North Carolina on November 17, 2017

Wells Fargo Bank at 1344 North Hershberger Road in Roanoke, Virginia on December 12, 2017

Chase Bank at 2606 Judson Road in Longview, Texas on January 5, 2018

During the robberies, the FBI says the suspect produced demand notes and either threatened he had or displayed a handgun.

The Richmond Division of the FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

“The Chameleon Beard Bandit” is described as a white male, 5’11” to 6’2”, approximately 180 to 240 pounds, mid to late 30’s, medium build, with brown eyes and hair. He also wears glasses and frequently changes the color of his beard.

Anyone with information regarding this crime, or others, may contact investigators of the Richmond FBI’s Central Virginia Violent Crimes Task Force at 804/261-1044.