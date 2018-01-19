Missing Dinwiddie man last seen driving to Florida to visit friends

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. – Deputies are asking for the public’s help to find a Dinwiddie County man who has been missing since Tuesday, January 16.

Investigators say the 63-year-old Dennis Ryan disappeared on his way to visit friends in Florida.

Ryan’s cell phone last registered his location in Robeson County North Carolina at approximately 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies say.

He was supposed to arrive in Florida on Thursday, January 18, but investigators say he has not reached his destination. In addition, family members say Ryan has not reached out to them, which is unusual.

“We are asking for your assistance in getting this information out to the area in hopes of finding Mr. Ryan and reuniting him with his family,” said Major W. B. Knott in a statement.

The Dinwiddie man had just been discharged from a hospital in Virginia and is on several medications.

He was last seen driving a 2007 white Toyota Avalon with Virginia plates V-W-M-6400.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office at 804-469-3755 or Petersburg / Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.