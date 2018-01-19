Boil water advisory issued for some Petersburg neighborhoods

PETERSBURG, Va. – The City of Petersburg has issued a boil water advisory for some neighborhoods after a water main break.

Some neighbors were advised to boil their water before drinking or cooking with it. Failure to do so, the city said, could result in stomach or intestinal illness.

The advisory was issued for the following area: Pleasants Lane from Dupuy Road to E. Valor Road, N. Valor Road and S. Valor Road. Valor Road from Pleasants Lane to Young’s Road, to include Magnolia Farms area.

A city spokesperson said the actual watermain repair has been completed, but there is a resulting boil notice in effect.

The city said not specify how long the advisory would be in place.

This is the second boil water advisory in the city in the last two days.

Here are some tips the city issued during a boil water advisory:

DO NOT DRINK TAP WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, food preparation, making ice until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. Boiling is the preferred method to assure that the tap water is safe to drink. Bring tap water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one (1) minute, Cool before using, or use bottled water. If you cannot boil your tap water. An alternative method of purification for residents that do not have gas or electricity available is to

use liquid household bleach to disinfect water. The bleach product should be recently purchased, free of additives and scents, and should contain a

sodium hypochlorite solution of at least 5.25 %. Public health officials recommend adding 16 drops of bleach (about 1/8 teaspoon) to one (1) gallon

of water. The water should be stirred and allowed to stand for at least 30 minutes before use. Water purification tablets may also be used by following the manufacturer’s instructions.