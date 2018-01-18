× Wind blows over tractor trailers on Virginia interstate

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. — Strong wind gusts blew over three tractor trailers on Interstate 77 near the Virginia-North Carolina line Thursday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

No serious injuries were reported.

“Commercial traffic needing to travel through this stretch of I-77 is advised to continue with extreme caution or seek an alternate route until the winds calm,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said.

State Police responded to the crashes beginning around 7:44 a.m.