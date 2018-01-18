× Virginia man arrested for threatening to bomb and shoot police

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A Woodbridge man was charged in early January for threatening to bomb and shoot a police car, according to an investigation by Fairfax County Police.

An investigation determined that shortly after 5 a.m. on Jan. 2, 46-year-old Virgil Snyder called the Mount Vernon District Station and spoke to an officer.

According to police, the officer tried to communicate with him, but he was not being responsive.

As a result, the call was transferred to the Department of Public Safety Communications (DPSC), or 911 call center, because the officer thought he may have needed assistance.

When the call was received by the 911 call center, Snyder began to make statements about shooting and blowing up a police car with an officer inside.

DPSC reported the incident and detectives were assigned to investigate.

The investigation led to Snyder and he was arrested the following evening in the 11200 block of Fairfax Boulevard.

Snyder was charged with threatening to bomb or damage a means of transportation. Detectives said they do not believe there is any threat to public safety at this time.

He returns to court on March 13.