Victim suffers life-threatening injuries in South Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — An adult male was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries overnight Thursday.

At approximately 12:30 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Larne Avenue in South Richmond for the report of a person shot.

Officers arrived and found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital with injuries considered life threatening.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570.

This is a developing news story and will be updated when more information is released from authorities.