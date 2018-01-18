× Staples Mill Amtrak station gains 115 parking spots as phase two starts

HENRICO, Va. –The first phase of a major redesign project at Amtrak’s Richmond Staples Mill Road station is complete after five months of construction.

This completion adds 115 new parking spaces for Amtrak passengers and a new rear entrance off Bremner Blvd., for a current total of 403 parking spaces.

Now construction has started on the second phase, which will add bike racks, taxi/ride-share parking, and ADA parking spaces — in addition to more standard parking spaces.

The next action plan, for phase three, involves connecting the new properties to the existing parking lot and resurfacing the entire existing lot, during which the Staples Mill Road entrance will be closed and customers can utilize the new Bremner Blvd entrance.

Following completion, the parking lot will have a total 587 parking spaces as well as a dedicated bus loading zone, bike racks, taxi/ride-share parking, improved pedestrian accommodations, additional ADA parking, and two entrances.

“The Staples Mill station is actually the busiest station in the south and so we really wanted to add to the customer experience and have a good parking lot,” said Kelsey Webb.

The project was funded by the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT) with construction oversight from VDOT. All phases are expected to be completed in summer 2018.

Passengers should continue to allow for extra travel time and consider using a ride-share service or take advantage of alternate parking at the Henrico County Park and Ride, located at the intersection of Cloverdale Avenue and Crocket Street.