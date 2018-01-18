SnOBX 2018: Pictures of Outer Banks blanketed in heavy snow

OUTER BANKS, N.C. – For the second time this year, the beloved sand and surf destination of Richmonders was transformed into a snow globe. Numerous areas in the Outer Banks reported that between three and six inches of snow fell overnight.
The Outer Banks will benefit from the same sunny warmup that will melt Richmond snow Thursday – before another round of sub-freezing temperatures overnight. But with temperatures remaining below freezing Thursday morning, schools were canceled and many businesses along the empty U.S. 158 corridor were closed.
The Town of Duck Police shared a video showing white out conditions overnight Thursday. The snow was still falling at daybreak. Around 10:30 a.m., police said road conditions were improving but urged folks to avoid travel.
The Corolla Fire Department measured six inches of snow on the Currituck Outer Banks, according to the National Weather Service Office in Wakefield.
The Wright Brothers National Memorial closed due the overnight snow accumulation. They posted several pictures of the snow capped dunes.
Roanoke Island received 7.5 inches overnight, according to the National Weather Service.
Ferries to and from Ocracoke were temporarily canceled.