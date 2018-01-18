SnOBX 2018: Pictures of Outer Banks blanketed in heavy snow

OUTER BANKS, N.C. – For the second time this year, the beloved sand and surf destination of Richmonders was transformed into a snow globe. Numerous areas in the Outer Banks reported that between three and six inches of snow fell overnight.

The Outer Banks will benefit from the same sunny warmup that will melt Richmond snow Thursday – before another round of sub-freezing temperatures overnight. But with temperatures remaining below freezing Thursday morning, schools were canceled and many businesses along the empty U.S. 158 corridor were closed.

The Town of Duck Police shared a video showing white out conditions overnight Thursday. The snow was still falling at daybreak. Around 10:30 a.m., police said road conditions were improving but urged folks to avoid travel.

We are currently experiencing a complete white out with zero visibility and blizzard like conditions. 3" so far. Further updates around 6am pic.twitter.com/RgFcqvEiiP — Town of Duck Police (@townofduckpd) January 18, 2018

The Corolla Fire Department measured six inches of snow on the Currituck Outer Banks, according to the National Weather Service Office in Wakefield.

The Wright Brothers National Memorial closed due the overnight snow accumulation. They posted several pictures of the snow capped dunes.

Greetings from Wright Brothers National Memorial! We’re closed today due to the snow accumulation last night. We’ll see you tomorrow! #FindYourPark #OBX pic.twitter.com/RERTYnSHlw — Wright Brothers National Memorial (@WrightBrosNPS) January 18, 2018

Roanoke Island received 7.5 inches overnight, according to the National Weather Service.

Greetings from Fort Raleigh National Historic Site on Roanoke Island! #OBX #FindYourPark pic.twitter.com/Vaw88HvvX9 — Fort Raleigh National Historic Site (@FortRaleighNPS) January 18, 2018

The beach road

A deserted Route 12, north

A deserted 12N. #snOBX A post shared by Kerry Ratcliff (@ratcliffkla) on Jan 18, 2018 at 5:08am PST

“Whole other level”

It may look cold, but it is still dreamy

More. Snow. 😯❄️🌊 A post shared by Village Realty OBX (@villagerealtyobx) on Jan 18, 2018 at 8:16am PST

The drive from Buxton to Avon

Rodanthe, Hatteras Island

Downtown Manteo

#snobx babe A post shared by Lex Lowe (@lex_obx) on Jan 18, 2018 at 6:15am PST

The dunes in Avon

Cape Hatteras National Seashore

“Snowdrift to my knees” in Manteo

Winter at the beach

Ferries to and from Ocracoke were temporarily canceled.