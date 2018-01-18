RRHA to repair Creighton Court units without heat beginning next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Dozens of families in Richmond’s Creighton Court public housing neighborhood will soon have heat, according to a letter from the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA).

In a letter to Creighton Court residents, the RRHA said next week they will begin restoring heat to 50 families whose apartments don't have it.

The CBS 6 Problem Solvers first uncovered the heating issue when we interviewed a man who said he has not had heat at Creighton Court for six years.

Since then, the Department of Housing and Urban Development confirmed that heat does not work in more than 50 units and a total of 12 apartment buildings.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the RRHA initially gave dozens of residents space heaters, then relocated them to vacant units or hotels until heat can be restored to their units.

Because the original heating system is so damaged, the RRHA says baseboard heating will now be installed in the units without heat.

“We expect that work will begin next week,” read the letter. “The installation for each building is expected to take about a week to complete.”

They went on to say it will take contractors about 10 to 12 hours to restore heat in each unit.

Effected families are going to stay in a temporary location while the work is being done.

The RRHA expects to have heat fully restored in all 12 buildings by no later than February 28, 2018.

